Denzel Curry Revamps King of the Mischievous South with New Album Version and Extra Tracks

Denzel Curry is breathing fresh life into his King of the Mischievous South project, revisiting his classic mixtape with a fully realized album version slated for release on November 15. Known for its impact on the Florida rapper’s career, King of the Mischievous South now returns with an updated tracklist, five new songs, and notable features that deepen its impact on the modern rap scene.

The first single from this updated project, “Still in the Paint,” features Atlanta rappers Lazer Dim 700 and Bktherula and showcases production from Charlie Heat. Accompanied by an intense, subway-set music video directed by Ari Mairena-Dannon, the single pays homage to Waka Flocka Flame’s “Hard in da Paint” and even includes a cameo from the Atlanta icon himself.

Alongside the new single, fans can look forward to features from Sauce Walka, Duke Deuce, and Key Nyata, all of whom add fresh energy and unique styles to the 19-track album. Curry also contributes a new solo track, signaling a blend of the familiar and innovative for longtime listeners and new fans alike.

Apple Music’s preview hints at the thematic depth Curry brings to the project, blending the essence of his 2012 original with today’s soundscape. This new album version of King of the Mischievous South promises to highlight Curry’s growth while staying true to the raw, bold character that made his early work a cult favorite.

Prepare for King of the Mischievous South‘s latest chapter as Curry merges his past influences with his vision for the future, cementing his place as a standout artist in today’s hip-hop landscape.

King of the Mischievous South:

01 Denzel Curry / Kingpin Skinny Pimp: “KOTMS II Intro”

02 Denzel Curry / Key Nyata: “Ultra Shxt”

03 Denzel Curry / Maxo Kream: “Set It”

04 Denzel Curry / TiaCorine / A$AP Ferg: “Hot One”

05 Denzel Curry / Duke Deuce / Slim Guerilla: “Act a Damn Fool”

06 Denzel Curry / That Mexican OT: “Black Flag Freestyle”

07 Denzel Curry / Kingpin Skinny Pimp: “Headcrack Interlude”

08 Denzel Curry / 2 Chainz / Mike Dimes: “G’z Up”

09 Denzel Curry / Kingpin Skinny Pimp: “Lunatic Interlude”

10 Denzel Curry / Kenny Mason / Project Pat: “Sked”

11 Denzel Curry: “Got Me Geeked”

12 Denzel Curry / Ty Dolla $ign / Juicy J: “Cole Pimp”

13 Denzel Curry / Key Nyata / Sauce Walka: “P.O.P.”

14 Denzel Curry / 454: “Anotha Late Nite”

15 Denzel Curry / Armani White: “Wishlist”

16 Denzel Curry / Ski Mask the Slump God: “Hit the Floor”

17 Denzel Curry / Lazer Dim 700 / Bktherula: “Still in the Paint”

18 Denzel Curry / PlayThatBoiZay / A$AP Rocky: “Hoodlumz”

19 Denzel Curry / Kingpin Skinny Pimp: “KOTMS II Outro”