Def Leppard Release New Single “Just Like 73” Featuring Tom Morello

Strange but true: Def Leppard have released a new single featuring Tom Morello titled “Just Like 73.” The number 73 refers to the iconic year 1973, a pivotal year in rock history. (Check out the 25 best albums from that year in this link.) The guitar solo in the track is unmistakably unique.

“I saw Bowie on TV between 1972 and 1973, and everything I thought I knew about music changed from black and white to vivid technicolor,” says guitarist Phil Collen in a press release. “Just Like 73 represents that awakening.”

Lead singer Joe Elliott adds, “The song captures an era that has remained imprinted in our DNA. We wanted to celebrate that important and glorious period.”

Tom Morello shares his excitement, saying, “Forty years ago, I was playing ‘Rock of Ages’ with my college cover band. Today, Def Leppard still rock the stadiums with a brand new track that is one of their best.”

Is it truly one of their best? Listen and judge for yourself: