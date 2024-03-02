Deee-Lite – Groove Is in the Heart | Tune of the Day

Are you ready to embark on a journey back to the vibrant era of the 90s? Dive into the infectious beats and funky rhythms of Deee-Lite’s iconic hit song “Groove Is in the Heart”!

Released in 1990, “Groove Is in the Heart” is a timeless classic that continues to captivate listeners with its irresistible groove and eclectic mix of sounds. From the funky bassline to the soulful vocals and playful lyrics, this song is guaranteed to get you moving and grooving from the first note to the last.

Join Lady Miss Kier, Super DJ Dmitry, and Towa Tei as they take you on a musical adventure filled with dance-floor anthems and feel-good vibes. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering the magic of Deee-Lite for the first time, “Groove Is in the Heart” is sure to put a smile on your face and a skip in your step.

So turn up the volume, let loose, and let the groove take over! Because when it comes to spreading joy and good vibes, there’s no doubt that “Groove Is in the Heart.”

