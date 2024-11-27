Deadmau5 Unveils New Track ‘Familiars’ in Collaboration With World of Tanks Blitz

Deadmau5 Teams Up With World of Tanks Blitz for ‘Familiars’ and Exclusive Holiday Event

Iconic electronic artist Deadmau5 has partnered with the popular free-to-play game World of Tanks Blitz to release his new track Familiars and launch a festive in-game collaboration.

Deadmau5’s euphoric club anthem Familiars will be available on streaming platforms starting November 29. The music video, out now, features Deadmau5 transforming into his signature mau5head persona, piloting a custom tank through a pulsating, colorful urban landscape.

- Advertisement -

Deadmau5 in World of Tanks Blitz

From December 2 to December 26, World of Tanks Blitz players can enjoy the “Deadmau5 in the House” event, which includes:

The Mau5tank: A Deadmau5-themed tank loaded with lasers, speakers, lights, and music-making gear.

A Deadmau5-themed tank loaded with lasers, speakers, lights, and music-making gear. Exclusive Camos: Including the Blink camo, inspired by Deadmau5’s Nyanborghini Purracan (his Lamborghini with Nyan Cat decals).

Including the Blink camo, inspired by Deadmau5’s Nyanborghini Purracan (his Lamborghini with Nyan Cat decals). Mau5head Masks: Three collectible masks featuring unique mau5head designs.

Three collectible masks featuring unique mau5head designs. Special Quests: Two new Deadmau5-inspired challenges to complete during the event.

The collaboration also includes an online merch drop starting November 29, featuring limited-edition items themed around Deadmau5 and the game.

“World of Tanks Blitz has always been wild, rebellious, and fearless,” said Wargaming’s Thaine Lyman. “Deadmau5 brings his electrifying style, shaking up our holiday festivities with this exciting collaboration.”

Familiars follows Deadmau5’s recent releases, including the single Jaded and his Some EP. Earlier this year, he also made headlines with criticisms of Spotify’s business model, emphasizing the value of artistic labor.

Watch the music video for Familiars and experience the vibrant Deadmau5 holiday takeover in World of Tanks Blitz!