deadmau5 Kicks Off 2025 with “Jupiter” and a Packed Tour Schedule

deadmau5 Launches 2025 with an Out-of-This-World Release, “Jupiter”

Renowned electronic music artist deadmau5 kicks off 2025 with an epic musical offering, “Jupiter”. Released today, January 10, via his iconic label mau5trap, this stunning, synth-heavy track takes listeners on a mesmerizing journey through the cosmos.

A Space Odyssey in Sound

“Jupiter” is not just another electronic track; it’s an astral experience. Originally crafted in 2017 following the release of deadmau5’s celebrated album W:/2016ALBUM/, the song remained in his archives until now. Its conception was first witnessed by fans during a live studio stream, offering a glimpse into the creative process behind the track.

On “Jupiter”, deadmau5 weaves together cosmic synth melodies and galactic soundscapes, propelling listeners past stars and vibrant nebulae toward the monumental gas giant that inspired its name. The track showcases his signature innovation and celestial artistry, proving why he remains one of the most celebrated figures in electronic music.

As “Jupiter” takes fans to the stars, deadmau5 is set to make major terrestrial waves with a packed 2025 schedule. This year will see the launch of his new retrospective show, retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5, debuting at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival alongside a highly anticipated b2b set with Pendulum.

In addition, he will perform at prominent festivals and events worldwide, including:

January 10 – El Patio, Puerto Rico

– El Patio, Puerto Rico January 24 – Belly Up, Aspen, CO

– Belly Up, Aspen, CO January 25 – X Games Aspen, CO

– X Games Aspen, CO February 16 – Cosquin Rock Festival, Cordoba, Argentina

– Cosquin Rock Festival, Cordoba, Argentina March 7 – The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN

– The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN March 8 – IGLOOFEST, Quebec, QC

– IGLOOFEST, Quebec, QC March 28-30 – Ultra Music Festival, Miami, FL

– Ultra Music Festival, Miami, FL August 1 – VELD Festival, Toronto, ON

Returning to the X Games Aspen for the first time since 2016, deadmau5 is poised to deliver another unforgettable performance, with additional shows across the Americas. Fans can also catch his unique energy at Argentina’s Cosquin Rock Festival, Quebec’s IGLOOFEST, and Toronto’s VELD Festival.

For ticket information and the full list of dates, visit the official deadmau5 website.

With the release of “Jupiter” and a lineup of milestone events, deadmau5 is starting 2025 with creativity and momentum. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his universe, this year promises unforgettable moments from one of electronic music’s greatest innovators.