DAYA Drops New Single “Don’t Call”

GRAMMY-winning artist DAYA returns with her latest single, “Don’t Call,” an emotive pop ballad that showcases her unique blend of soulful vocals and electronic production. This new track features heartfelt lyrics about moving on from a past relationship, with DAYA’s ethereal voice shining through. The instrumental arrangement starts with soft, organic chords and evolves into a light drum’n’bass influence during the song’s most powerful moments.

To celebrate the release of “Don’t Call,” DAYA hosted an exclusive listening party in Los Angeles on June 27th, just one day before the single’s official release. Be among the first to experience “Don’t Call,” a song set to dominate the airwaves this summer.

In her own words, DAYA shared, “‘Don’t Call’ has had this magical pull ever since we created it, and I’m so excited for it to be out. It feels like a song I’ve always wanted to put into the world and a big emotional release for me; I hope people will feel that in the music.”

- Advertisement -

About DAYA

Hailing from Pittsburgh, DAYA has been passionate about music since childhood, with a career that took off with her double-platinum hit “Hide Away” before she even turned 20. Her collaboration with The Chainsmokers on the global hit “Don’t Let Me Down,” which reached #3 on the Hot 100 chart, cemented her place in the pop music scene.

Despite her major-label success, DAYA sought creative control, releasing critically acclaimed EPs that highlighted her evolving sound—a fusion of pop, R&B, and electronic influences. This artistic journey reflects her desire to reclaim her teenage years, channeling youthful exploration into her music. She continues to blend genres seamlessly, as evidenced by her Top 40 Canadian hit “Love You More” with Felix Cartal.

DAYA’s captivating performances have graced shows like The Today Show, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. With a robust social media presence of over 3.8 million followers and a dedicated fanbase, particularly among Gen Z and the LGBTQ+ community, DAYA’s music resonates with a global audience.