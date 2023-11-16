David Guetta Reclaims the Crown: Four-Time World’s No. 1 DJ in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Pol

David Guetta has once again claimed the title of The World’s No. 1 DJ in DJ Mag’s prestigious Top 100 DJs poll. This marks his fourth time securing the top spot, a remarkable achievement more than a decade after his initial crowning in 2011. Surpassing even his mentee Martin Garrix, who led the poll last year, Guetta and Garrix now share four victories each, trailing behind only Dutch trance legend Armin van Buuren with five No. 1s.

Expressing his elation, Guetta commented on the diverse reasons for his recurrent success, attributing previous wins to Future Rave and this year’s victory to hits like ‘I’m Good’ and other crossover records. He revels in the ability to convey different emotions through his music, showcasing his versatility.

Guetta’s journey to international acclaim began in 2001 with the release of ‘A Little More Love,’ a dancefloor anthem that catapulted him to stardom. Despite his status as a pop megastar, he has adeptly maintained a connection with his roots, evident in collaborations with artists such as Britney Spears, Zara Larsson, Bebe Rexha, and more over the past year.

Noteworthy in 2023 is Guetta’s deeper immersion into his Future Rave records and party concept. This venture included bringing Future Rave to Hï Ibiza on Friday nights, a move that allowed him to reconnect with his DJ community roots, separate from mainstream radio and streaming. Guetta found immense joy and satisfaction in producing music solely for the community, which he believes has had a significant impact on the electronic music scene.

The Top 100 DJs poll garnered a staggering 1.3 million votes from 237 countries, solidifying its status as a global barometer for DJ excellence. For a comprehensive list of the top DJs, you can refer to the complete Top 100 DJs list on DJ Mag’s platform.