CYRIL Drops “To The World” EP, Continuing His Global Music Journey

Still riding the success of his “From Down Under” EP released in August, Aussie multi-platinum artist CYRIL returns with his latest project, the “To The World” EP. This continuation features 6 fresh tracks that stay true to CYRIL’s signature style, blending bluegrass, country, and organic electronic production. With soul-touching vocals and a unique sound, CYRIL continues to make a global impact.

The EP includes standout tracks like “Before I Let You Go,” a haunting ballad featuring MarcLo, and “Put Your Records On,” where CYRIL adds his own twist to the carefree original. Another highlight is CYRIL’s remix of “A Horse With No Name” by America, featuring a downtempo house beat. Fans will recall CYRIL’s hit remix of Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence,” showcasing his talent for reimagining classic tracks.

CYRIL’s breakthrough hit “Stumblin’ In,” released in November 2023, marked the start of his meteoric rise, charting globally and achieving Platinum and Gold certifications in multiple countries. The success of “Stumblin’ In” and the “From Down Under” EP is now followed by “To The World,” a metaphor for CYRIL’s journey from regional Australia to international stardom. As of now, CYRIL has over 250 million streams, dominates Shazam charts in over 20 countries, and boasts a growing social media following of over 800K.

CYRIL is set to kick off his debut US tour on September 16, with performances in major cities like Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, New York City, and Washington, DC. With his trajectory showing no signs of slowing down, CYRIL is an artist to watch in 2024 and beyond.

Reflecting on his new EP, CYRIL shares, “‘To The World’ includes songs that hold a special place in my heart, like ‘Before I Let You Go’ with MarcLo and ‘Dance With U’ with Riley Pearce. These tracks are personal to me and represent my journey both as an artist and a person.”

Stay tuned for more releases from CYRIL as he continues to push the boundaries of music, blending genres and creating hits that resonate with fans around the world.

CYRIL’s Stumblin’ In Almost World Tour (America Leg, tickets):

Sep 13 – The Grand – Boston, MA

Sep 14 – Prysm – Chicago, IL

Sep 20 – PARQ – San Diego, CA

Sep 21 – Midway Terrace – San Francisco, CA

Sep 28 – HQ2 – Atlantic City, NJ

Oct 04 – Musica – New York City, NY

Oct 05 – Club Vinyl – Denver, CO

Oct 11 – Soundcheck – Washington, DC

+ more to be announced