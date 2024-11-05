Crazy P’s Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Any Signs of Love’ Marks Final Album with Danielle Moore

Beloved UK electronic band Crazy P has announced the release of their ninth studio album, Any Signs of Love, set to drop on November 29th through Walk Don’t Walk in association with !K7 Music. This album arrives as a poignant tribute to Danielle Moore, the group’s cherished vocalist and frontwoman, who passed away unexpectedly in September. Written and recorded earlier this year, Any Signs of Love serves as Moore’s final contribution, wrapping up her three-decade journey with Crazy P.

The band shared their bittersweet excitement, expressing, “It’s been 5 years since our last album, and Danielle was immensely proud of this one. In honor of her legacy, we are moving forward with its release.” The album’s lead single, Human After All, accompanied by an animated short film directed by Ruby Black, captures Crazy P’s signature mix of warmth and soul, resonating deeply with fans.

Alongside the album, Crazy P has announced a limited run of DJ tour dates in tribute to Moore, including an “All Night Long” set at London’s NT’s Loft. These shows promise to be both a celebration and a farewell to the vocalist who captivated audiences worldwide. For those eager to hear a preview, the tracks Human After All and Any Signs of Love are now streaming, providing a touching glimpse into Danielle’s final artistic vision.

‘Any Signs of Love’ Tracklist

01. Any Signs Of Love

02. Portals

03. System Failure

04. Not Too Late

05. Love Is Power

06. Mystify

07. The Revolution Will Not Be Anything

08. Human After All

09. You Know How It Goes

10. Strange Affair