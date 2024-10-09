Coldplay’s 2025 North America Tour: New Dates, Venues, and Ticket Details

Coldplay‘s Music of the Spheres World Tour is coming back to North America in 2025! After the release of their 10th studio album, Moon Music, the British rock band has announced an additional slate of shows in major U.S. and Canadian cities. The tour kicks off on May 31, 2025, at Stanford Stadium in California, making stops at iconic venues such as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where the North American leg will conclude on July 26.

This expansion comes after a successful run in 2024, where Coldplay became the second act ever to gross over $1 billion on a tour, following Taylor Swift. Presale sign-ups are currently open, with general tickets available starting October 11 via Ticketmaster. Fans can also grab the exclusive “Infinity Tickets,” priced at $20 per pair, aimed at making the shows accessible to everyone.

Here are the U.S. and Canada dates for Coldplay’s 2025 North America Tour:

05/31 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium

06/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/10 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

06/13 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

07/15 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/19 – Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

07/22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

– Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium 07/26 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium