Coldplay Surprises Fans with Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps” Cover During Music of the Spheres Tour

Coldplay Surprises with Travis Scott Cover During Music of the Spheres Tour in Australia

Coldplay fans got an unexpected treat at a recent Music of the Spheres tour stop in Sydney, Australia, as Chris Martin broke into an impromptu cover of Travis Scott’s hit song “Goosebumps.” The moment has since gone viral, with Martin telling the crowd, “Goosebumps, that’s my favorite Travis Scott song,” before launching into the Kendrick Lamar-assisted track. Guitarist Jonny Buckland joined in with a lively solo, adding a rock twist to the hip-hop favorite.

The performance quickly caught Travis Scott’s attention, who shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “This got it,” and a goat emoji, symbolizing the “greatest of all time.” This shoutout from Scott, who has referenced Coldplay multiple times in his own lyrics, highlighted the mutual admiration between the two artists. In fact, Scott has previously included Coldplay nods in tracks like 2016’s “Way Back” and 2023’s “Til Further Notice,” cementing his appreciation for the band’s influence.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour has been breaking records globally and treating fans to a mix of original hits and surprise covers. The Australian leg continues with three shows at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, before the band returns to the stage in early 2024. With moments like these, Coldplay’s tour is proving to be as exciting as it is unpredictable.

Fans continue to rave about the show and eagerly await more surprises from Coldplay’s current tour—a testament to their legendary status and cross-genre appeal.