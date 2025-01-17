Coldplay’s Biggest Concert in India to Stream Live on Disney+ Hotstar

Coldplay is set to make history once again as their Republic Day performance at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will be streamed live across India exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Scheduled for January 26, 2025, this marks the biggest concert of Coldplay’s record-breaking Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has already grossed over $1 billion with more than 10 million tickets sold worldwide.

In an Instagram post, frontman Chris Martin expressed his excitement: “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on January 26, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us—sending lots of love!”

The Narendra Modi Stadium, with its 132,000-person capacity, will host the British band for their largest performance yet, offering fans a chance to enjoy behind-the-scenes access through Disney+ Hotstar’s advanced streaming technology.

A Streaming Milestone for Disney+ Hotstar

This groundbreaking partnership is not just a milestone for Coldplay but also for Disney+ Hotstar as it ventures into live music streaming. Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar – Sports, emphasized the platform’s commitment to creating immersive entertainment experiences. “Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our dedication to bringing iconic cultural moments to audiences nationwide,” Gupta stated.

With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and state-of-the-art streaming capabilities, the event aims to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience to fans across India.

Coldplay’s Indian Tour Schedule

Before the highly anticipated Republic Day concert, Coldplay will perform a series of shows at Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, followed by additional performances in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

As part of the tour, Coldplay will also release their Moon Music companion movie, “A Film for the Future”, on YouTube and select 360-degree screenings in London, Manchester, and Seoul on January 22.

Breaking Records with “Music of the Spheres”

Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” has set a new benchmark in the live music industry, becoming the highest-grossing rock tour of all time. With its eco-conscious initiatives and massive global reach, the tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this historic moment. Stream Coldplay’s Republic Day concert live on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2025. Join fans across India in celebrating one of the greatest bands of all time!