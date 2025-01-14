Coldplay Unveils ‘A Film For The Future’ – A Stunning Visual Companion to ‘Moon Music’

Coldplay’s ‘A Film For The Future’ to Premiere on YouTube and in 360-Degree Venues

Coldplay has announced the release of a groundbreaking visual project titled A Film For The Future, designed as a captivating accompaniment to their latest album, Moon Music. This 44-minute film is the product of a global collaboration involving over 150 visual artists from 45 countries.

What Is ‘A Film For The Future’?

Described by executive producer Ben Mor as “a kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt – a 44-minute multimedia tapestry,” the film combines snippets of Moon Music with independently created visuals. The participating artists were given no creative restrictions or knowledge of others’ contributions, resulting in a truly unique and eclectic experience.

Premiere Details

The film will premiere globally on YouTube on January 22. For fans looking for a more immersive experience, 360-degree screenings will take place at Lightroom venues in London, Manchester, and Seoul, offering state-of-the-art audio technology and 11-meter-high projections that span four walls and the floor.

Tickets for these special events are available here.

Fan-Led Remix Experience

In partnership with Microsoft, Coldplay will also launch an AI-powered remix site on January 22. Fans can visit the platform, powered by Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI, to interact with the film and create their own unique remixes of the visuals and music.

A Visionary Collaboration

Ben Mor, who directed Coldplay and Beyoncé’s Hymn For The Weekend video, expressed his excitement:

“It was a huge privilege to have the bird’s eye view of such an ambitious project… The final film is simply jaw-dropping, and I can’t wait for Coldplay’s fans to see it.”

The band also shared their gratitude, saying:

“We’re very grateful to all the amazing artists who lent their genius to this film. They’ve created something very beautiful, and we’re extremely proud of it.”

Easter Eggs and History

Interestingly, A Film For The Future was first hinted at in the artwork for Coldplay’s 2019 album Everyday Life, appearing as a cryptic clue on a car number plate. Fans also got a glimpse of the project in July 2024 through the lyric video for the track feelslikeimfallinginlove.

Coldplay’s Record-Breaking Achievements

This announcement follows news of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour becoming the biggest rock tour of all time, as the band continues to dominate stages worldwide, including recent stops in Asia.

Get ready for an unforgettable multimedia experience as A Film For The Future brings Moon Music to life like never before.