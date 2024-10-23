Circuit des Yeux Announces 2024-2025 Tour and Drops New Single “GOD DICK”

Haley Fohr, the dynamic force behind Circuit des Yeux, has exciting news for fans: a new single and a 2024-2025 tour! Fohr will be performing solo, with a full band, and as a duo with guitarist Bill Nace across Europe and North America. The highly anticipated tour kicks off in late 2024 and runs through early 2025, including special appearances supporting Low’s Alan Sparhawk in the U.S. in January.

In addition to the tour announcement, Circuit des Yeux has just released a powerful new single titled “GOD DICK,” offering listeners a taste of what’s to come. Described as a “connective sonic link” between her critically acclaimed 2021 album -io and her upcoming follow-up album, “GOD DICK” represents a state of transformation. Fohr shares, “It’s sweaty, exponential, cacophonous, growing, symphonic, and relentless.” The song embodies the theme of breaking free from constraints, with a visceral, emotional soundscape that showcases Fohr’s unique artistic vision.

Fans can expect Fohr to deliver an unforgettable, immersive live experience on tour. Check out the complete list of Circuit des Yeux tour dates below and listen to the new single today.

Circuit des Yeux Tour:

11-01 Madison, WI – Art Lit Lab ^

11-02 Iowa City, IA – The James Theater ^

11-05 Brooklyn, NY – Roulette +

11-06 Kingston, NY – Tubby’s +

11-07 Williamstown, MA – Clark Art Institute +

11-09 Keene, NH – Nova Arts +

11-10 Montreal, Quebec – Casa del Popolo +

11-11 Toronto, Ontario – Standard Time +

11-12 Hamilton, Ontario – B. Side +

11-14 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle +

11-20 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar ^*

01-13 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium ^*

01-15 Bozeman, MT – The Rialto ^*

01-17 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile ^*

01-18 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios ^*

01-20 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall ^*

01-24 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge ^*

01-25 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater ^*

04-19 Brooklyn, NY – Public Records $

04-26 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon $

05-07 Utrecht, Netherlands – Ekko $

05-08 Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Berghain $

05-12 Paris, France – Point Éphémère $

05-14 London, England – ICA $

05-15 Brussels, Belgium – AB Club $