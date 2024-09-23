Chris Lake and Disclosure Drop New House Track “in2minds”

Chris Lake and Disclosure have unleashed a new house anthem titled “in2minds,“ now available via Astrawerks and Lake’s Black Book Records. First previewed live last May at the Cercle Festival, the track captures the best of both artists’ unique styles—deep basslines, gritty textures, and pulsating 808s.

Described by Lake as a “fun and natural collaboration,” “in2minds” was created during the first day the duo worked together in the studio. Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence added that the track is the beginning of an exciting series of collaborations, blending their technical mastery into a seamless, fast-paced mix.

The song strips house music to its core, then rebuilds it with an intense, postmodern twist. With distorted subs and an engulfing, tar-like bassline, the track stands out as a fresh take on the genre, breaking through the formulaic sound that often characterizes house music. This release is just the start, as more music from the two producers is expected soon.

Listen to “in2minds” now and dive into the dark, hypnotic world of Chris Lake and Disclosure’s collaboration.