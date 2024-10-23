Chloé Caillet and SG Lewis Unite for New Single “B Somebody” Featuring Caillet’s Vocal Debut

Chloé Caillet returns with a fresh new track, “B Somebody,” in collaboration with UK producer SG Lewis. Released through her own SMIILE Records, this track marks a significant milestone for Caillet as it features her first-ever vocal performance. Known for her skill in blending different genres within the electronic music scene, Caillet continues to evolve as a producer, seamlessly incorporating breakbeat rhythms, four-on-the-floor grooves, and acid textures into her latest creation.

The track’s creation happened in a wonderfully spontaneous way, as Caillet explains: “I was in my kitchen cooking food for us, and Sam was playing the track we’d just written. I started humming along with a new melody and lyrics, and Sam pulled me back into the studio to record it.” The result? A powerful anthem of self-love and personal growth, themes that resonate throughout the song’s pulsing synth lines and immersive soundscapes.

“B Somebody” is not just a musical collaboration; it’s also an important release for Caillet on a personal level. The song emphasizes the importance of staying true to oneself, an ethos that aligns with her SMIILE label, which she launched in 2023 to promote inclusivity and community within the electronic music world. The release follows her recent collaboration with Nyra on B Good, further showcasing her range and versatility as an artist.

Fans can now stream B Somebody on all major platforms and experience the magic of Caillet’s vocal debut alongside the expert production of SG Lewis.