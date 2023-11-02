Cher’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas: New Album Brings Holiday Cheer

It’s never too early to sing Christmas songs! Cher’s fans can rest assured that this holiday season will be merrier, brighter, and more rock’n’roll than ever this year with her new and highly anticipated album, “Christmas,” available from October 20 on the Warner Records label.

“Christmas,” Cher’s first new studio album in five years, features 13 songs, including several holiday classics and four original tracks. The album also boasts a stellar list of guest stars, including Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, and Tyga.

The first single, “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” was written by Sara Hudson (known for her work with Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Troye Sivan) and her team, who contributed four new songs to the album. Primarily written in Los Angeles and London, “Christmas” was produced by long-time collaborator Mark Taylor (known for his work on “Believe”). The songs include classic superstar duets such as “What Christmas Means To Me” with Stevie Wonder and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” with Darlene Love (the latter of which Darlene first recorded with Phil Spector, featuring a 17-year-old Cher in the backing vocals). The album also features a heartfelt rendition of “Home,” written and performed with Michael Bublé.

“I never say this about my albums, but I’m really proud of this one. It’s one of the highlights of my career,” commented Cher.

One of the many highlights is the duet between Cher and Stevie Wonder on Stevie’s “What Christmas Means to Me.” Cher remarked, “Every time I hear that harmonica, I feel like a teenager again. It’s a personal dream come true to record this song with Stevie.”

Two other standout tracks are an unexpected collaboration with Tyga on another Sara Hudson song, “Drop Top Sleigh Ride,” produced by Alexander Edwards, Mike Crook, and Ryan OG, and “Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart” with Cyndi Lauper.

Cher is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of her multi-platinum album “Believe” with the release of “Believe 25th Anniversary (Deluxe Edition)” on Warner Records.

“CHRISTMAS” TRACK LIST:

DJ Play A Christmas Song

What Christmas Means To Me (with Stevie Wonder)

Run Run Rudolph

Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) [withDarlene Love]

Angels In The Snow

Home (with Michael Bublé)

Drop Top Sleigh Ride (with Tyga)

Please Come Home For Christmas

I Like Christmas

Christmas Ain’t Christmas Without You

Santa Baby

Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart (with Cyndi Lauper)

This Will Be Our Year