Cheat Codes and Train Team Up for Summertime Anthem “Bloom”

Cheat Codes, the dynamic LA-based artist trio, has dropped their latest single, “Bloom,” in collaboration with the 3x GRAMMY-winning band Train. The track is a seamless blend of organic instrumentals, smooth basslines, and euphonious production that sets the perfect tone for summer. Train’s frontman, Pat Monahan, delivers a soulful and catchy topline that complements Cheat Codes’ diverse sonic style, resulting in a feel-good anthem made for sunny days and warm nights.

“Bloom” is the newest addition to Cheat Codes’ impressive lineup of collaborations this year, following hits like “Find Love Now” with Punctual and Raphaella, “Morning” with Jason Derulo, De La Ghetto, and Galantis, “Head Up” with Birdy, and “Stay Another Night” with Regard. For Train, this track marks an exciting venture into new musical territories, showcasing their ability to evolve while retaining their emotive signature sound.

Cheat Codes expressed their excitement about working with Train, noting that it was a “full circle moment” for them, as they have long been fans of the band. Pat Monahan also shared his enthusiasm, praising Cheat Codes’ energy and vibe, and expressing pride in being part of “Bloom.”

This collaboration is sure to be a summer staple, reminding listeners of the importance of surrounding themselves with loved ones who have their backs.