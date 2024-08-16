Greek Edition

Cheat Codes and Train Team Up for Summertime Anthem “Bloom”

LA-Based Trio Cheat Codes Collaborate with GRAMMY-Winning Band Train for a Feel-Good Hit of the Summer

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

Cheat Codes, the dynamic LA-based artist trio, has dropped their latest single, “Bloom,” in collaboration with the 3x GRAMMY-winning band Train. The track is a seamless blend of organic instrumentals, smooth basslines, and euphonious production that sets the perfect tone for summer. Train’s frontman, Pat Monahan, delivers a soulful and catchy topline that complements Cheat Codes’ diverse sonic style, resulting in a feel-good anthem made for sunny days and warm nights.

“Bloom” is the newest addition to Cheat Codes’ impressive lineup of collaborations this year, following hits like “Find Love Now” with Punctual and Raphaella, “Morning” with Jason Derulo, De La Ghetto, and Galantis, “Head Up” with Birdy, and “Stay Another Night” with Regard. For Train, this track marks an exciting venture into new musical territories, showcasing their ability to evolve while retaining their emotive signature sound.

Cheat Codes expressed their excitement about working with Train, noting that it was a “full circle moment” for them, as they have long been fans of the band. Pat Monahan also shared his enthusiasm, praising Cheat Codes’ energy and vibe, and expressing pride in being part of “Bloom.”

- Advertisement -

This collaboration is sure to be a summer staple, reminding listeners of the importance of surrounding themselves with loved ones who have their backs.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, August 17, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
Coldplay Debuts New Song 'All My Love' Live in Athens

Coldplay Sets New Record for Highest-Grossing Rock Tour in History with...

Hit Channel -
Jean Dawson and Lil Yachty Unite in Haunting New Single "Die For Me"

Jean Dawson and Lil Yachty Unite in Haunting New Single “Die...

Hit Channel -