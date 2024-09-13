Cheat Codes and Julia Church Team Up for the Emotional Dance-Pop Anthem “Modern Tragedy”

Cheat Codes and Julia Church Release New Dance-Pop Anthem “Modern Tragedy”

In a thrilling collaboration, Los Angeles-based trio Cheat Codes join forces with acclaimed singer-songwriter Julia Church for their latest single, “Modern Tragedy.” This captivating track blends the signature sound of Cheat Codes—infusing dance-electronic beats with pop sensibilities—while Julia’s soulful and breathy vocals bring emotional depth to the composition.

Driven by undulating basslines and infectious melodies, “Modern Tragedy” speaks to the highs and lows of modern dating. Julia Church, who has worked with major electronic artists like Diplo, CamelPhat, and Robin Schulz, shares the inspiration behind the song: “It’s about the endless cycle of excitement and disappointment in dating. After being ghosted by someone I liked, I turned that frustration into something beautiful—a song.”

Cheat Codes also commented on the creative process, saying, “In a world where tragedy seems constant, we aimed to transform that pain into something greater. With Julia’s vocals, we crafted not just a track, but a story that reminds us that even in chaos, harmony can be found.”

Following their recent pop ballad with Train, “Bloom,” Cheat Codes return to their dance-electronic roots with “Modern Tragedy.” Julia Church’s collaboration brings an additional layer of emotion, making this track a must-listen for fans of both artists.

Be sure to stream “Modern Tragedy” on all major platforms and experience this heartfelt blend of beats and emotions firsthand!