Chase & Status Team Up with Stormzy for Electrifying New Single ‘Backbone’

Chase & Status and Stormzy Unite for Explosive New Single ‘Backbone’

In a thrilling collaboration that has already set the music world abuzz, Chase & Status have joined forces with UK rap sensation Stormzy on their brand-new single, “Backbone.” This marks the first time the powerhouse electronic duo and the acclaimed rapper have worked together on a track, and the result is nothing short of electrifying.

“Backbone” was initially introduced to fans with a live debut during Chase & Status’ much-talked-about set at Coachella earlier this year. The excitement around the track only intensified when Stormzy made a surprise appearance at Chase & Status’ Ushuaïa Ibiza show in June, further solidifying the track’s status as a must-hear anthem of the summer.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Chase & Status expressed their enthusiasm in a statement: “We are so gassed to work with the legend that is Stormzy. We’ve always wanted to bring his energy into our world, and we’re so excited for the fans to hear this collaboration.” The duo also emphasized the unique fusion of genres on “Backbone,” describing it as a perfect blend of electronic music’s pulsating beats with the raw, unmatched energy of UK rap’s brightest star, Stormzy.

“Backbone” not only showcases the synergy between Chase & Status’ signature electronic sound and Stormzy’s commanding rap delivery but also highlights the versatility of both acts as they seamlessly merge their distinct styles. The collaboration represents a powerful convergence of two of the UK’s most influential musical forces, pushing the boundaries of both genres in the process.

As “Backbone” continues to gain momentum, it’s clear that the track is poised to become a standout hit. Fans of both Chase & Status and Stormzy, as well as new listeners, will find themselves captivated by the dynamic energy and infectious rhythm of this groundbreaking collaboration.

Whether you witnessed the debut of “Backbone” at Coachella, experienced the live energy in Ibiza, or are just discovering it now, this track is one that demands attention. It’s a bold testament to the power of collaboration in music and a sign of exciting things to come from both Chase & Status and Stormzy.