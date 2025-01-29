Chase & Status to Headline All Points East 2025 With RTRN II DANCE Takeover

Festival season is just around the corner, and All Points East 2025 has just added another massive name to its lineup—Chase & Status! The legendary drum ’n’ bass duo will headline the Victoria Park festival on August 16, 2025, bringing their high-energy RTRN II DANCE takeover to London.

Chase & Status at All Points East 2025

The duo—Saul Milton and Will Kennard—are curating an electrifying lineup for their special RTRN II DANCE showcase, featuring performances from:

✅ Overmono

✅ Sammy Virji

✅ Nia Archives

More artists will be announced soon!

In a statement, Chase & Status shared their excitement:

“Bringing RTRN II Dance to Victoria Park this summer is massive for us, and to do it with these artists is super exciting for our hometown. We’re ready to bring the energy and make it a night to remember with everyone who’s been on this journey with us.”

Ticket Information

🎟 General sale begins: Thursday, February 13 at 10 AM GMT on the APE website.

🎟 Presale access: Available on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 AM GMT.

💰 Ticket prices: Starting from £75 (excluding booking fees), with prices increasing as demand rises.

Who Else Is Headlining APE 2025?

Chase & Status join an already stacked lineup of headliners, including:

🔥 RAYE – The chart-topping R&B sensation

🔥 The Maccabees – Indie rock legends reuniting for APE

🔥 Barry Can’t Swim – The rising electronic music star

Chase & Status: A DNB Legacy

Since forming in 2003, Chase & Status have become one of the most influential forces in UK electronic music, with six studio albums and collaborations with stars like:

🎤 Stormzy (on their UK No. 1 hit “Backbone”)

🎤 Craig David

🎤 Becky Hill

🎤 Plan B

🎤 Stefflon Don

Their albums No More Idols (2011) and Brand New Machine (2013) both reached No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart, and they even contributed production to Rihanna’s ‘Rated R’ album.

Get Ready for RTRN II DANCE

If you’re a DNB fan, this is a must-attend event for 2025. Chase & Status promise a high-energy, bass-heavy night that will shake Victoria Park. Make sure to grab your tickets fast before they sell out!

🔗 Get your tickets here!

