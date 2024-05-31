Charly Bliss Announces New Album ‘Forever’ and Releases Catchy Single ‘Calling You Out’

The wait is finally over! Charly Bliss, the exuberant New York-based power-pop band, is set to release their highly anticipated new album, Forever, this summer. This exciting follow-up to 2019’s Young Enough features the latest singles “Nineteen” and the brand new track “Calling You Out,” a dynamic song that fans have eagerly awaited.

Co-produced by the band’s own Sam Hendricks, alongside Hippo Campus’ Jake Juppen and Samia collaborator Caleb Wright, Forever promises a fresh sound that pushes the boundaries of their indie rock roots. “Calling You Out” is a prime example, blending a synthetic shuffle-beat with catchy hooks that could easily be a hit for pop icons like Katy Perry. The track captures the band’s evolution, delivering an irresistible earworm that is sure to become a fan favorite.

Lead singer Eva Hendricks shared insights into the inspiration behind “Calling You Out,” reflecting on her personal journey of overcoming jealousy and insecurity in new relationships. The song’s vibrant energy is matched by its music video, directed by Adam Kolodny. The video features each band member performing with a playful, fish-eye lens effect, paying homage to the Beastie Boys’ “Shake Your Rump” and Wong Kar-wai’s Fallen Angels.

In support of Forever, Charly Bliss has also announced a headlining North American tour. Kicking off on September 5 in Washington, D.C., the tour will take the band across the United States and Canada, wrapping up on October 10 in Philadelphia. Fans can look forward to electrifying performances of new tracks and beloved hits from their previous albums.

Forever is set to drop on August 16 via Lucky Number. Don’t miss out on this exciting release and the chance to see Charly Bliss live on tour!

Tour Dates:

09/05 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/06 Cambridge, MA @ Royale

09/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/11 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

09/12 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

09/13 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

09/14 Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

09/17 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

09/18 St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

09/20 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

09/23 Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

09/24 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/26 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

09/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

09/30 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/01 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

10/04 Austin, TX @ Parish

10/05 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/07 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

10/08 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Watch the “Calling You Out” Music Video on top.