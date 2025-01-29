Charlotte de Witte & Amelie Lens Unite for ‘One Mind’ EP

Techno titans Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens have finally joined forces for their highly anticipated collaborative EP, One Mind. Set for release on February 6, the two-track project features “One Mind” and “Where Do We Go”, blending de Witte’s breakneck energy with Lens’ hypnotic sound design.

“It’s hard to put in words how much this means for both of us,” the duo shared. “We tried to create two tracks that represent us and blend our sonic identities together.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment, as both artists have dominated the global techno scene for years. The EP’s release coincides with a trio of back-to-back sets at Flanders Expo in Ghent, Belgium, on January 31, February 1, and February 8—all of which have completely sold out, with 69,000 tickets snapped up.

With a raw acid techno influence and powerful vocal elements from both artists, One Mind is shaping up to be one of the genre’s biggest releases of the year.

Pre-save the EP now and get ready for Charlotte de Witte & Amelie Lens to take the techno world by storm.