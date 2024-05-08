Greek Edition

Charli XCX wrote songs for Britney Spears but…

Unrecorded Dreams: Charli XCX's Musical Journey with Britney Spears

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Charli XCX recently confirmed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she had written new music for Britney Spears. However, despite her hopes, the songs were never recorded.

Recalling the experience, Charli shared, “I was asked, but I didn’t realize how serious they were. I went to Malibu and wrote some songs hoping Britney could record them because she’s the queen of pop.”

Unfortunately, the plans were derailed when the news leaked to the press, prompting a response from Britney herself. “The news leaked to the press and Britney made that post saying something like ‘I don’t randomly call people to write for me’ and I just thought ‘okay, I’m out,'” Charli explained.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Charli expressed, “I don’t know if she was part of this process, but her team was there. I know for sure she didn’t record anything I wrote.” She added, “It would have been a dream.”

While Charli XCX’s new album, Brat, is set for release on June 7th, Britney remains committed to her decision of not returning to the music industry, as she previously stated.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, May 9, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
Eurovision 2024

Eurovision Odds Unveiled: Croatia Leads Charge for 2024 Victory

Hit Channel -
Eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest 2024, the videos of all the performances from...

Hit Channel -