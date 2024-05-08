Charli XCX wrote songs for Britney Spears but…

Charli XCX recently confirmed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she had written new music for Britney Spears. However, despite her hopes, the songs were never recorded.

Recalling the experience, Charli shared, “I was asked, but I didn’t realize how serious they were. I went to Malibu and wrote some songs hoping Britney could record them because she’s the queen of pop.”

Unfortunately, the plans were derailed when the news leaked to the press, prompting a response from Britney herself. “The news leaked to the press and Britney made that post saying something like ‘I don’t randomly call people to write for me’ and I just thought ‘okay, I’m out,'” Charli explained.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Charli expressed, “I don’t know if she was part of this process, but her team was there. I know for sure she didn’t record anything I wrote.” She added, “It would have been a dream.”

While Charli XCX’s new album, Brat, is set for release on June 7th, Britney remains committed to her decision of not returning to the music industry, as she previously stated.