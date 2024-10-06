Charli XCX Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for ‘Brat’ Remix Album Featuring Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, and More

Charli XCX has officially unveiled the full list of collaborators for her highly anticipated remix album, Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, which will be released on October 11. After teasing fans with mysterious billboards worldwide, the pop icon has confirmed exciting new features from big names in the music industry, including Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, Tinashe, Julian Casablancas (of The Strokes and The Voidz), The 1975, Bladee, BB Trickz, Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, Jon Hopkins, and The Japanese House.

The Brat remix album includes reworked versions of fan-favorite singles, such as “Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae,” “360 Featuring Robyn and Yung Lean,” “Girl, So Confusing Featuring Lorde,” “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish,” and “Talk Talk Featuring Troye Sivan.” These remixes follow the massive success of Charli’s original Brat album, which debuted in June and became a cultural sensation, even impacting Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. The remix version promises to take the Brat sound to new heights while maintaining the experimental essence of the original.

The buzz surrounding the remix album began when lime green billboards teasing the featured artists started appearing in cities around the globe. Some fans were fooled by viral photoshopped versions of the billboards that advertised fake collaborations, including names like Rosalía and internet personality Trisha Paytas. Charli put an end to the speculation by sharing a collage of the legitimate billboards on her social media, solidifying the real roster of contributors.

- Advertisement -

As Charli XCX gears up for the album’s release, she remains busy touring with Troye Sivan on the “Sweat” tour, which is set to hit arenas across North America, including a much-anticipated stop at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 15. Fans of Charli can expect her signature boldness, blending pop innovation with collaborative surprises in Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat—a remix album that stays true to her visionary style while delivering something fresh and exciting for listeners.

With the remix album on the horizon and Charli XCX’s Grammy submissions for Brat making waves, this next chapter for the pop trailblazer is set to be as thrilling as ever.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat feat: pic.twitter.com/Bn6HD2LRiE — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 4, 2024