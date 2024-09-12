Charli XCX Announces New Brat Remix Album Featuring Troye Sivan, Billie Eilish, and More

Charli XCX fans have something big to look forward to this fall. Following the release of her “Talk Talk” remix featuring Troye Sivan, the pop icon has announced an upcoming remix album titled Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, slated for release on Friday, October 11.
The 16-track remix album will include collaborations with some of the biggest names in music. So far, the tracklist features “360” with Robyn and Yung Lean, “Von Dutch” remixed by A.G. Cook featuring Addison Rae, “Girl, So Confusing” with Lorde, and “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish. The newly released “Talk Talk” remix with Troye Sivan is already making waves, and fans can expect even more surprises on the full album, with several tracks yet to be revealed.
This new project builds on the success of Charli’s ongoing Sweat Tour, which she kicked off with Troye Sivan and special guest Shygirl on September 14th. The tour spans across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the energy of this creative collaboration live.
As fans eagerly await the release, the album is now available for pre-save on all major digital streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more details and get ready for a unique musical experience that blends pop, electronic, and experimental vibes.
Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat:
01 360 Featuring Robyn and Yung Lean
02 Track Two
03 Track Three
04 Track Four
05 Talk Talk Featuring Troye Sivan
06 Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
07 Track Seven
08 Track Eight
09 Track Nine
10 Girl, So Confusing Featuring Lorde
11 Track Eleven
12 Track Twelve
13 Track Thirteen
14 Track Fourteen
15 Track Fifteen
16 Guess Featuring Billie Eilish