Charli XCX Releases ‘360’ Video

Charli XCX unveiled her latest sonic masterpiece, “360,” today, marking the fourth tantalizing track from her upcoming album, ‘BRAT.’ Directed by the visionary Aidan Zamiri, the accompanying video is a visual spectacle that immerses viewers in a whirlwind of creativity and energy. You can experience the mesmerizing visuals firsthand by watching the video [here](insert link).
The star-studded cast of the blockbuster video reads like a who’s who of cultural icons and creative minds, featuring luminaries such as Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Gabbriette, and an array of other talented friends and collaborators. Their presence adds depth and intrigue to an already electrifying production.
‘BRAT,’ Charli’s eagerly anticipated sixth studio album, is set to drop on Friday, June 7th, promising an electrifying fusion of club beats, high art influences, and incisive social commentary. The album’s lineup includes the smash hit “Von dutch,” a bold synthesis of brashness and synth-heavy rhythms that serves as a compelling introduction to the record. Recent releases like “Club classics” and “B2b” further showcase Charli’s boundary-pushing artistry.
In support of ‘BRAT,’ Charli will embark on her most expansive headline tour to date, gracing arenas across the UK throughout November and December. Additionally, fans in the US can rejoice as Charli joins forces with longtime collaborator Troye Sivan for the highly anticipated co-headline tour, ‘Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat.’ Due to overwhelming demand, an extra show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been added to the lineup, ensuring that audiences have ample opportunity to experience the electrifying energy of these two pop powerhouses live on stage.
‘BRAT’ Tracklist:
1. 360
2. Club classics
3. Sympathy is a knife
4. I might say something stupid
5. Talk talk
6. Von dutch
7. Everything is romantic
8. Rewind
9. So I
10. Girl, so confusing
11. Apple
12. B2b
13. Mean girls
14. I think about it all the time
15. 365
Charli XCX 2024 Tour Dates:
Sat 01/06/24 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera (Live) – Sold Out
Fri 07/06/24 – London, UK – Outernet (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out
Tue 11/06/24 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center (Live) – Sold Out
Wed 12/06/24 – Chicago, IL – Radius (Live) – Sold Out
Sat 15/06/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine (Live) – Sold Out
Wed 19/06/24 – Mexico City, Mexico – Club Loo Loo (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out
Fri 21/06/24 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Club Zig (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out
Fri 28/05/24 – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out
Sat 14/09/24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon 16/09/24 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Wed 18/09/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri 20/09/24 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Mon 23/09/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed 25/09/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu 26/09/24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat 28/09/24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mon 30/09/24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed 02/10/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu 03/10/24 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat 05/10/24 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sun 06/10/24 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Wed 09/10/24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri 11/10/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun 13/10/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue 15/10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed 16/10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri 18/10/24 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sun 20/10/24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue 22/10/24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed 23/10/24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed 27/11/24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena
Thu 28/11/24 – London, UK – The O2
Fri 29/11/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
Mon 02/12/24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena