Charli XCX Releases ‘360’ Video

Charli XCX unveiled her latest sonic masterpiece, “360,” today, marking the fourth tantalizing track from her upcoming album, ‘BRAT.’ Directed by the visionary Aidan Zamiri, the accompanying video is a visual spectacle that immerses viewers in a whirlwind of creativity and energy. You can experience the mesmerizing visuals firsthand by watching the video [here](insert link).

The star-studded cast of the blockbuster video reads like a who’s who of cultural icons and creative minds, featuring luminaries such as Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Gabbriette, and an array of other talented friends and collaborators. Their presence adds depth and intrigue to an already electrifying production.

‘BRAT,’ Charli’s eagerly anticipated sixth studio album, is set to drop on Friday, June 7th, promising an electrifying fusion of club beats, high art influences, and incisive social commentary. The album’s lineup includes the smash hit “Von dutch,” a bold synthesis of brashness and synth-heavy rhythms that serves as a compelling introduction to the record. Recent releases like “Club classics” and “B2b” further showcase Charli’s boundary-pushing artistry.

In support of ‘BRAT,’ Charli will embark on her most expansive headline tour to date, gracing arenas across the UK throughout November and December. Additionally, fans in the US can rejoice as Charli joins forces with longtime collaborator Troye Sivan for the highly anticipated co-headline tour, ‘Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat.’ Due to overwhelming demand, an extra show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been added to the lineup, ensuring that audiences have ample opportunity to experience the electrifying energy of these two pop powerhouses live on stage.

‘BRAT’ Tracklist:

1. 360

2. Club classics

3. Sympathy is a knife

4. I might say something stupid

5. Talk talk

6. Von dutch

7. Everything is romantic

8. Rewind

9. So I

10. Girl, so confusing

11. Apple

12. B2b

13. Mean girls

14. I think about it all the time

15. 365

Charli XCX 2024 Tour Dates:

Sat 01/06/24 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera (Live) – Sold Out

Fri 07/06/24 – London, UK – Outernet (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out

Tue 11/06/24 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center (Live) – Sold Out

Wed 12/06/24 – Chicago, IL – Radius (Live) – Sold Out

Sat 15/06/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine (Live) – Sold Out

Wed 19/06/24 – Mexico City, Mexico – Club Loo Loo (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out

Fri 21/06/24 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Club Zig (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out

Fri 28/05/24 – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out

Sat 14/09/24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon 16/09/24 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Wed 18/09/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri 20/09/24 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Mon 23/09/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed 25/09/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu 26/09/24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat 28/09/24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon 30/09/24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed 02/10/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu 03/10/24 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 05/10/24 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun 06/10/24 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Wed 09/10/24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri 11/10/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun 13/10/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue 15/10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed 16/10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri 18/10/24 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun 20/10/24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue 22/10/24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed 23/10/24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed 27/11/24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena

Thu 28/11/24 – London, UK – The O2

Fri 29/11/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Mon 02/12/24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena