Audrey Nuna Announces New Album “Trench” and Drops Single “Mine”

Audrey Nuna is ready to take listeners on an emotional and sonic journey with her sophomore album Trench, officially announced alongside the release of her new single, “Mine.” Known for her bold experimentation and genre-blurring style, the Korean-American artist delves deep into themes of duality, frustration, and vulnerability in this upcoming project.

Nuna’s Trench explores the coexistence of opposing emotions, such as strength and fragility, anger and softness, with two distinct parts: “Hard Skin” and “Soft Feelings.” Through futuristic beats and striking lyricism, Nuna describes the album as an “evolution” from her debut A Liquid Breakfast, taking place in a much darker, colder world. The single “Mine” offers fans a taste of her raw new sound, incorporating Brandy and Monica’s iconic “The Boy is Mine” into a robotic, club-ready anthem.

In her creative process, Audrey Nuna found inspiration by retreating to the desert with her closest collaborators, crafting an intimate space where songs could emerge naturally. This allowed her to explore new sounds, harsher lyrical styles, and deeper emotional currents. Nuna hopes fans approach Trench with an open mind, as the album reflects a profound shift in her artistry, packed with experimentation and catharsis.

Be prepared to dive into Trench—arriving October 18—and stream the new single “Mine” on all major platforms.