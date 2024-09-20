Gwen Stefani Releases New Single “Somebody Else’s”

After an eight-year hiatus, excluding her 2017 holiday album, Gwen Stefani is back with her highly anticipated solo project, Bouquet, set to drop on November 15. The album’s second single, Somebody Else’s, has just been released, offering fans a taste of Stefani’s evolving sound. Featuring Seventies-inspired AM Gold vibes with sharp lyrics about past mistakes, the song sets the tone for a reflective yet refreshing new era in Stefani’s music. “Everyday with you is rock bottom / Leavin’ you saved me, my God,” she sings in this breakup anthem, marking a subtle shift from her last personal album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like (2016).

Stefani explains that while Somebody Else’s touches on darker emotions, the rest of Bouquet is a vibrant celebration of love, inspired by her life with husband Blake Shelton. Despite recording the album in Nashville and featuring a duet with Shelton called “Purple Irises,” Stefani insists that Bouquet is not a country album. Instead, the project draws on her favorite Seventies pop-rock influences, with song titles like “Marigolds,” “Empty Vase,” and “Late to Bloom” reflecting her personal growth.

This 10-track album reflects Stefani’s new lease on life, with each track carefully chosen, much like a handpicked bouquet of flowers. “I wanted it to be one big statement,” Stefani shares, adding that Bouquet feels like a perfect title for a collection of songs that symbolize both love and resilience. As fans eagerly await the full album, Stefani’s return to solo music has already sparked excitement, especially after her recent reunion with No Doubt at Coachella earlier this year.

Be sure to listen to Somebody Else’s now and prepare for the arrival of Bouquet on November 15.

Bouquet Tracklist:

1. Somebody Else’s

2. Bouquet

3. Pretty

4. Empty Vase

5. Marigolds

6. Late To Bloom

7. Swallow My Tears

8. Reminders

9. All Your Fault

10. Purple Irises [feat. Blake Shelton]