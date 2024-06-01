Greek Edition

Charli XCX Releases ‘360 Remix with Robyn and Yung Lean’ – Listen Now

Discover the electrifying rework from Charli XCX's upcoming album 'BRAT,' featuring a star-studded video and a blend of high art and club beats.

Charli XCX has dropped the highly anticipated ‘360 Remix with Robyn and Yung Lean‘.

This remix is an extraordinary rework of her viral hit ‘360,’ the fourth track from her upcoming album ‘BRAT.

The collaboration, sparked during a trip to Stockholm, highlights the mutual inspiration and admiration among these three fan-favorite icons, who have influenced each other’s careers over the years.

The original ‘360’ video made waves upon release, featuring a star-studded cast of Charli’s friends and collaborators, including Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Gabbriette, Alex Consani, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, A. G. Cook, Hari Nef, Isamaya Ffrench, and more. Watch the video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, HERE.

Charli’s eagerly awaited sixth studio album, ‘BRAT,’ arrives on Friday, June 7th. This album promises an exhilarating mix of club beats, high art references, and social commentary. It features the hit single ‘Von Dutch’—a bold, synth-heavy track—alongside recent releases ‘Club Classics,’ ‘B2B,’ and ‘360.’

