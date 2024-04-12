Charli XCX : Listen The ‘Von dutch’ Hit Remix With Skream & Benga

Skream & Benga today release ‘The von dutch remix with skream and benga’.

A quintessential Skream & Benga offering, the track marks the duo’s long-awaited return to the spotlight after a decade-long hiatus and their first release together since their Magnetic Man days. The pair’s comeback has already seen them play their first show in 10 years at London’s fabric last October, followed by a hugely acclaimed Boiler Room in Liverpool in January.

This new remix is a thrilling reimagination of Charli XCX’s smash hit ‘Von dutch’, the first single from her highly anticipated forthcoming new album ‘BRAT’. Last week, Charli unveiled ‘Club classics’ and ‘B2b’, two new previews of the new album. You can listen to ‘Club classics’ and ‘B2b’ HERE.

Charli has also announced her biggest ever headline shows in the UK in support of ‘BRAT’. The newly announced dates will see Charli play arenas in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow in November and December. Tickets are on sale now from HERE.

‘BRAT’, Charli’s sixth studio album, will be released on Friday 7th June. You can pre-order the album (including a number of new physical variations) and pre-save the album HERE.

‘Von dutch’, the brash and synth heavy first taste of the album, arrived in February with Pitchfork naming it ‘Best New Track’ and Billboard describing it as “delightfully rambunctious”. You can watch the Torso-directed video HERE. This was followed by ‘The von dutch remix with addison rae and a. g. cook’, an effervescent rework of the smash hit single featuring A. G. Cook’s signature brand of idiosyncratic production and Charli and Addison going back and forth on vocals.

‘BRAT’ is the eagerly awaited follow up to 2022’s ‘CRASH’, which reached number 1 on the UK’s official album chart, and promises to be an exhilarating club record built around high art references and social commentary.

Alongside her new album, Charli has been working on multiple film & TV projects following the breakout success of her Barbie soundtrack contribution ‘Speed Drive’ last year. She is co-executive producing the score for the A24 film ‘Mother Mary’ with Jack Antonoff and also producing original music for Benito Skinner’s series ‘Overcompensating’ on Prime Video. In addition, Charli will star in the Daniel Goldhaber remake of 1978 cult horror film ‘Faces of Death’.