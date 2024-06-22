Charli XCX Drops New Track “The Girl, So Confusing” Featuring Lorde

Charli XCX unveils her latest track, “The Girl, So Confusing,” featuring Lorde. This release marks the first collaboration between the two artists and follows closely on the heels of Charli’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, ‘BRAT.’

Stream and purchase ‘BRAT’ and its expanded version with three additional songs HERE.

Charli XCX has been making waves globally with her innovative pop-up ‘PARTYGIRL’ DJ sets, viral videos, and remixes featuring stars like Addison Rae, Robyn, Yung Lean, Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Rachel Sennot, and Skream & Benga. Her album ‘BRAT’ dropped last Friday to widespread acclaim.

To celebrate ‘BRAT,’ Charli hosted her infamous ‘PARTYGIRL’ club night at London’s HERE at The Outernet, featuring back-to-back performances by Charli, A. G. Cook, George Daniel, and Finn Keane, with a special appearance by Shygirl.

The album features the hit single “Von Dutch,” a brash, synth-heavy track, alongside “Club Classics,” “B2B,” and “360.” Charli has also released viral remixes of these singles, including “The Von Dutch Remix” with Addison Rae and A. G. Cook, and “The 360 Remix” with Robyn and Yung Lean.

Charli XCX will support ‘BRAT’ with her biggest-ever headline shows in UK arenas this November and December. She will also co-headline a US arena tour with Troye Sivan, “Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat,” including an additional show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles due to high demand. Tickets are available HERE.