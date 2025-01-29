Why Central Cee Left Drake Off Can’t Rush Greatness

UK rap star Central Cee has taken the hip-hop world by storm with his debut album Can’t Rush Greatness, but fans were quick to notice one surprising omission—a Central Cee Drake collab.

In a recent interview with Dutch radio host Fernando Halman of FunX, Cench addressed the speculation surrounding a missing Drake feature, revealing that while a track exists, he intentionally left it off the album.

“I’m sure there’s a Drake record in the vault still,” he shared. “It seemed predictable. I think everybody was expecting it, so I like that it wasn’t there.”

Despite no Drake feature, Can’t Rush Greatness is packed with major collaborations, including 21 Savage, Skepta, Lil Durk, and Dave. The project has already earned critical acclaim, with Complex UK calling it an “instant rap classic.”

Beyond the music, Central Cee is gearing up for a massive 39-date world tour, kicking off April 1 in Norway and wrapping up July 2 in Australia. Fans eager to catch him live can grab presale tickets on January 29, with general sales starting January 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

With Can’t Rush Greatness making waves and a possible Drake collab still in the vault, Central Cee continues to prove that his rise to global stardom is just getting started.