Cedric Gervais and Nile Rodgers Reimagine “We Are Family” – A Dancefloor Anthem for the Modern Era

Prepare for a truly unforgettable musical moment as Grammy-winning DJ and producer Cedric Gervais teams up with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers to revitalize the timeless classic We Are Family by Sister Sledge. Out now on Armada Music, this reimagined anthem blends Cedric’s signature big-room house sound with Nile’s legendary funk grooves, creating an electrifying fusion that’s both nostalgic and cutting-edge.

The modernized version of We Are Family honors the essence of the original while adding contemporary flair with pulsing basslines, shimmering synths, and Rodgers’ unmistakable guitar rhythms. This dancefloor-ready hit serves as a tribute to one of the most iconic tracks in music history while delivering fresh energy for today’s global audience. Following the success of Cedric’s summer collaboration “Switch” with David Guetta, this new single captures the heart and soul of both artists, blending soulful funk and house music into a cohesive and powerful remix.

Cedric Gervais, a Grammy winner for his remix of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” expressed his excitement for the collaboration:

“We jumped at the chance to recreate ‘We Are Family.’ Working with Nile at Night Bird studio was inspiring, and his passion for music was infectious. This song’s positive, unifying message is needed now more than ever, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Nile Rodgers, co-creator of the original track with Sister Sledge, shared his thoughts on the song’s enduring power:

“With each passing year, the message of ‘We Are Family’ becomes more relevant. Regardless of our differences, we are all family. Reimagining it with Cedric was a joy, and I hope it brings happiness and hope to the world.”

This release marks the second collaboration between Gervais and Rodgers, following their 2020 hit “Everybody Dance,” which also saw immense success. As two giants of their respective genres, their partnership once again delivers an irresistible fusion of house and funk.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience We Are Family like never before—stream the reimagined version now and feel the energy and unity that Cedric Gervais and Nile Rodgers have infused into this timeless anthem.

Cedric Gervais Tour Dates 2024:

Sep 28 – Nashville, TN – Barstool Nashville

– Nashville, TN – Barstool Nashville Oct 04 – Las Vegas, NV – Tao Beach

– Las Vegas, NV – Tao Beach Oct 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – SKY

– Salt Lake City, UT – SKY Oct 12 – Atlantic City, NJ – HQ2 Nightclub

– Atlantic City, NJ – HQ2 Nightclub Oct 25 – Seattle, WA – BOO! Seattle

– Seattle, WA – BOO! Seattle Oct 26 – Miami Beach, FL – LIV

– Miami Beach, FL – LIV Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – Electric Hotel Nightclub

– Chicago, IL – Electric Hotel Nightclub Nov 08 – Orlando, FL – EDC Orlando

Explore this epic collaboration and dance the night away to the sounds of We Are Family reimagined.