Cascada Unveils Electrifying New Single “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” from Upcoming Album “Studio 24”

Experience the captivating world of Cascada with their newest release, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”—the electrifying first single from their highly anticipated album, Studio 24, set to release in Fall 2024. This dynamic track includes an exclusive remix by Jax Jones, who has transformed the original into an energetic dance anthem. Known for his unique style and ability to elevate songs to new heights, Jax Jones infuses pulsating beats and catchy melodies that are rapidly gaining popularity among fans and DJs alike.

Cascada: A Musical Journey to New Heights

Since their international breakthrough in 2006, Cascada has cemented their place as one of the most influential acts in the global dance music scene. Founded in 2004, the act has sold approximately 30 million records worldwide. Now, charismatic lead singer Natalie Horler is aiming for further success on the international charts with the new single “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” The upcoming album, Studio 24, is slated for release in fall 2024.

Studio 24 – A New Chapter

Inspired by the disco and funk era, the new album Studio 24 is currently in production, driven by collaboration with renowned German producer Christian Geller. The new songs bring a fresh perspective to the iconic sounds that made the legendary club “Studio 54” in New York world-famous. They showcase Cascada’s talent for integrating various musical elements into their distinctive style, appealing to both loyal fans and new listeners. Natalie Horler describes the concept as pure passion: “What I’ve always loved about the Studio 54 era is the mystique and the cry for freedom and self-expression. You could walk into the club naked or ride in on a white horse, and no one would bat an eye. I just love that.”

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – A Modern Classic

The first single, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” is a modern and powerful interpretation of the soul classic by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell—newly produced with the unmistakable Cascada flair. The song is considered one of the great classics in the history of soul and the Motown era. The message of unwavering dedication and the willingness to overcome any obstacle has made the song a timeless expression of love and connection.

As Cascada’s new single hits the airwaves, fans can look forward to an album that blends nostalgic vibes with contemporary beats, creating an unforgettable musical experience. Keep an ear out for Studio 24 this fall and get ready to dance to the captivating sounds of Cascada.