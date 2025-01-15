Cardi B Accuses Offset of Robbery and Neglect in Explosive Live Stream

Cardi B Drops Explosive Allegations Against Offset During Live Stream

The drama between Cardi B and Offset has carried into 2025, with the Grammy-winning rapper airing her grievances in a fiery X Spaces live stream on Tuesday, January 14. Cardi made shocking claims, accusing her estranged husband and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of robbing her and neglecting their children.

“I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me,” Cardi alleged. “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f—ing playing with me.” She didn’t elaborate further on the alleged robbery, leaving fans and followers speculating about what exactly occurred.

The Bronx native didn’t hold back, also accusing Offset of failing to play his role as a father over the holidays. According to Cardi, Offset skipped buying Christmas gifts for their three children — Kulture (6), Wave (3), and their baby born in September — but went shopping for his kids from other relationships.

“You love your kids so much, and you didn’t buy them s–t for Christmas,” Cardi said. “But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts… You didn’t buy my kids s–t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, we was cool. We wasn’t f—ing, but we was cool. Stop f—ing playing with me.”

Cardi B and Offset’s Tumultuous Relationship

The ongoing feud comes months after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in their seven-year marriage. While their relationship appeared cordial at first, Cardi’s live stream suggests tensions have escalated. She accused Offset of refusing to accept her divorce terms, particularly regarding custody rights for their children.

She also revealed personal struggles within their marriage, stating that she prioritized Offset’s needs above her own:

“When they were going through something that artists go through, I couldn’t even enjoy my own wins because I felt like he was going through something,” she said.

In a particularly emotional moment, Cardi reflected on how Offset allegedly viewed their relationship as a competition:

“I wasn’t only competing with these bitches. I was competing with my n***a, and I didn’t even f—ing know. That’s crazy.”

What’s Next for Cardi B and Offset?

The Bronx rapper left her audience with an ominous warning, teasing that she will address her frustrations more directly on her upcoming album, promising to “violate” those who disturb her peace.

Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting more updates on this explosive saga, which has already generated significant buzz on social media.

Stay tuned for further developments in the ongoing feud between Cardi B and Offset as the divorce proceedings unfold.