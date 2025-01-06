Camille and Clement Ducol Win Golden Globe for Best Song With “El Mal”

Golden Globe Win for Camille and Clement Ducol’s Emilia Pérez Song “El Mal”

Camille and Clement Ducol secured the Golden Globe for Best Original Song with “El Mal,” one of two nominated tracks from Netflix’s Emilia Pérez. The haunting song, penned by Camille, beat out formidable contenders like “Kiss the Sky” (Wild Robot), “Beautiful That Way” (The Last Showgirl), “Compress/Repress” (Challengers), and “Forbidden Road” (Better Man).

Accepting the award, Camille emphasized the role of music in illuminating darker issues, stating:

“Songs are butterflies, and we need butterflies—even if it’s to denounce corruption in the world. So first off, thank you to all singer-songwriters in the world.”

A Night of Wins for Emilia Pérez

This award marked the third Golden Globe win of the night for Emilia Pérez. Earlier, Zoe Saldaña earned Best Supporting Female Actor, and the film was also recognized as Best Non-English Language Film.

During her acceptance speech, Camille thanked the film’s director, Jacques Audiard, calling him a visionary, as well as its two stars, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón.

“You shake the house and shake our souls,” Camille said, celebrating the actors’ contributions to the film and its music.

The Power of “El Mal” and Its Impact

“El Mal” joins a soundtrack that has captivated audiences with its mix of passion and storytelling. Another nominated track from the same film, “Mi Camino,” further demonstrates the depth of Emilia Pérez’s musical offerings.

Director Jacques Audiard’s ability to integrate music into the emotional landscape of the film has drawn acclaim, with the tracks playing a critical role in driving the narrative.

Netflix and Emilia Pérez: A Winning Combination

Emilia Pérez continues to solidify its place as a major awards contender, with its unique blend of storytelling, music, and performance. Netflix’s investment in global and non-English language cinema is paying dividends, as the film gains recognition on the international stage.

With three Golden Globes already in its pocket, Emilia Pérez sets the stage for what could be a strong showing at the Oscars. Will “El Mal” repeat its success at the Academy Awards? Only time will tell.