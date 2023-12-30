Camila Cabello’s Musical Journey Continues in 2024

Camila Cabello has dropped hints that she might be gracing us with new music in 2024.

Following her 2022 album, ‘Familia,’ which she once credited with “saving my life,” the songstress collaborated with Hans Zimmer on ‘Take Me Back Home’ in the same year, featured in the trailer for Frozen Planet II.

Her latest musical venture was ‘It Takes Two’ in October of this year, a catchy tune from the Trolls Band Together film, where she joined forces with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, accompanied by Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi.

Creating anticipation, Camila recently took to her Instagram story on Thursday (December 28), sharing a series of photos. Among them, one captured her in a recording booth with a zipped mouth emoji, accompanied by the caption: “Mostly the year of this. See you next year, bitches.” It seems like we might be in for a treat sooner than we think.