Camila Cabello Teams Up with Adam Port & Stryv for the Afro-House Hit “Move”

Camila Cabello has joined forces with Adam Port and Stryv to elevate their chart-topping afro-house track, “Move,” bringing even more global attention to this infectious hit. Originally released earlier in 2024, the song has been a staple on Spotify’s Global Top 50 for over 110 days and has surpassed 100 million streams. Now, with Camila Cabello’s powerful vocals, “Move” is ready to dominate the charts once again.

The original version of “Move” quickly became a global sensation, reaching the top 20 in countries like Italy and amassing millions of social media views. Its hypnotic afro-house rhythms caught the ears of music lovers worldwide, making it one of the most played songs of the summer. Adding to the success, the collaboration with Cabello, known for her megahits “Havana” and “Señorita,” has infused the track with fresh energy.

Born in Cuba and raised in Miami, Camila Cabello has become a global pop icon, with a career filled with multi-platinum hits. Her ability to seamlessly blend pop with other genres, along with her unique voice, makes her the perfect match for the afro-house beats of “Move.” Speaking about her latest collaboration, Cabello stated how much she enjoyed working with Adam Port & Stryv, praising their creativity and vision.

- Advertisement -

The new version of “Move” follows the release of Cabello’s “C,XOXO (Magic City Edition),” an album that includes standout tracks like “baby pink” and “GODSPEED.” This album, produced by El Guincho and Jasper Harris, further showcases her evolution as an artist, experimenting with various sounds and lyrical themes.

With Camila Cabello’s unmistakable voice complementing the already energetic beats of “Move,” this new version is set to surpass its predecessor, solidifying its place as one of the defining tracks of 2024. As the song continues to climb the charts, fans can stream the fresh collaboration on all major music platforms.

Whether you’re a fan of afro-house or just looking for a song to get you moving, the new rendition of “Move” is sure to keep you dancing and humming along.