Camila Cabello Releases Highly Anticipated Album “C, XOXO”

Camila Cabello, the Cuban music sensation, has just dropped her much-anticipated studio album, “C, XOXO.” This release marks her fourth studio album and introduces a fresh musical direction under the prestigious Geffen and Interscope Records labels.

The release of “C, XOXO” follows the success of her previous album, “Familia,” which debuted in April 2022. “Familia” achieved gold status, thanks to hit singles like “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam,” the latter featuring Ed Sheeran.

A New Musical Direction

With “C, XOXO,” Cabello transitions from her signature “colorful” and “uplifting” tunes to a more relaxed, R&B-infused sound. This shift aligns with current musical trends and is exemplified by the album’s lead singles.

Hit Singles: “I LUV IT” and “HE KNOWS”

The track “I LUV IT,” a collaboration with Atlanta-based rapper Playboi Carti, sets the tone for Cabello’s new era. Speaking about the single and her collaboration with Carti, the 27-year-old singer said:

“Certain things in the human sphere make me feel like I am in space, and the very rare times I had incredible chemistry with someone is one of those. Part of this cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and the butterflies, the nerves and the passion. It is unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I love it.”

“I LUV IT” has already amassed over 85 million streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, the second single, “HE KNOWS,” features a collaboration with Lil Nas X and is quickly gaining traction with its energetic tempo and rising streaming numbers.

New Single: “Chanel No.5”

Just before the album’s official release, on June 21, Cabello unveiled “Chanel No.5.” Described as a hyperpop ballad, this track is a special “gift” to her global fanbase.

“C, XOXO” promises to be another streaming and sales success for Camila Cabello, packed with surprises for listeners. Dive into this new album and experience the evolution of a pop icon.