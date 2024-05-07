Camila Cabello Announces New Album C, XOXO

Greek Edition

Camila Cabello is back with a cosmic journey through the chaos of love in her upcoming album ‘C, XOXO‘. Set to release on June 28th, the album promises to take listeners on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as hinted in her recent hit single “I Luv It.”

In a recent press release, Cabello shared her thoughts on the electrifying chemistry between two people, likening it to a feeling of being in outer space. She delves into the turmoil and passion that come with such connections, describing it as both exhausting and exhilarating.

The album’s artwork, revealed on her social media, features a captivating close-up of Cabello indulging in a blue lollipop, inviting fans into her world of sweet melodies and raw emotions.

Reflecting on her creative process during a guest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cabello spoke about embracing discomfort and diving deep into her songwriting roots. With ‘C, XOXO’, she aims to reconnect with her passion for music and storytelling, promising a raw and authentic experience for her audience.

