Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Controversy Sparks Marvel Crossover Hopes

Since its launch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has faced backlash over some of its design choices, particularly the inclusion of outlandish skins. While some players love these over-the-top cosmetics, others argue they undermine the franchise’s grounded aesthetic. Despite the criticism, developer Treyarch has doubled down on the approach, with Associate Creative Director Miles Leslie defending the decision as a way to grant the team more creative freedom.

With Black Ops 6 clearly leaning into absurdity with skins like Astro Chicken and Daddy Claus, fans are speculating about what might be next—and many are hoping for a Marvel crossover.

Crazy Cosmetics and Crossovers in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 has already introduced a wide variety of unique skins, such as:

Raccoon Goon

Reborn

Bloke Biter

Dragon Knight

These additions have stirred debate among the community. Some players argue they clash with Call of Duty’s traditionally gritty tone, while others welcome the fresh variety. The current Squid Game crossover shows Treyarch’s willingness to partner with high-profile franchises, further fueling speculation about what might come next.

If Black Ops 6 continues to embrace these fantastical collaborations, a Marvel crossover could be a natural fit. Characters like World War 2-era Captain America or The Punisher would align well with the game’s military themes, while iconic superheroes like Iron Man or Thor could inject exciting new energy into multiplayer battles.

Marvel Crossover: A Missed Opportunity?

Call of Duty and Marvel are two of the biggest names in entertainment, making a collaboration a logical choice. Such a partnership could:

Boost player numbers by attracting Marvel fans to the game.

by attracting Marvel fans to the game. Introduce new audiences to Call of Duty through Marvel’s massive global appeal.

Bring fresh cosmetics and gameplay elements to Black Ops 6.

Marvel has already proven its willingness to collaborate with gaming giants, as seen in its numerous Fortnite crossovers. However, the recent launch of Marvel’s own online multiplayer game, Marvel Rivals, might complicate the likelihood of this happening. With its own platform to promote, Marvel may now prioritize in-house ventures over external collaborations.

Balancing Controversy and Popularity

Despite the debates surrounding cosmetics, Black Ops 6 offers a balance of grounded and wacky options. Treyarch’s decision to lean into outrageous skins may not please everyone, but it keeps the conversation going—and the crossovers continue to draw attention.

For now, Marvel remains absent from Call of Duty. But with the franchise’s growing interest in pop culture collaborations, fans are optimistic that we might eventually see Captain America or Iron Man on the battlefield. Until then, Black Ops 6 will continue its bold march forward, one crazy skin at a time.

Love them or hate them, Black Ops 6’s wild skins have undeniably become part of the game’s identity. Whether this creative direction leads to a Marvel crossover or more unexpected collaborations, one thing is certain: Call of Duty remains a cultural force in gaming.