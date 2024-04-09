Burna Boy Unleashes ‘Tested, Approved & Trusted’ video

Burna Boy Presents His New Music Video for the Song “Tested, Approved & Trusted”!

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy kicks off 2024 with two remixes of his successful single “Tested, Approved & Trusted“. Following his recent win at the iHeart Radio Awards, Burna Boy released his first music of 2024 with two remixes of the song.

The single is one of the tracks from his seventh studio album titled “I Told Them,” which was nominated for a Grammy and released in August 2023.

The first remix features a guest verse from the famous dance artist Prince Swanny, while the second includes an Amapiano rendition by the South African super duo DJ Major League. Burna Boy isn’t known for doing remixes of songs, which is why the news about these versions was received with excitement by fans.

Additionally, Burna Boy released the music video for the song, taking us along for an explosive party ride.