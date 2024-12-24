back to top
Burna Boy Drops Vibrant Music Video for “Bundle By Bundle”

The Nigerian superstar releases his latest afrobeats anthem, “Bundle By Bundle,” and its stunning music video ahead of his upcoming album.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Burna Boy, the Nigerian afrobeats sensation, has released the music video for his brand-new single, “Bundle By Bundle”. This energetic track is yet another hit from the Grammy-winning artist, capping off an incredible year of achievements.

A Stellar Year for Burna Boy
2024 has been a monumental year for Burna Boy. From his electrifying set at Glastonbury to joining Coldplay on stage to debut “We Pray” alongside Little Simz, Elyanna, and Tini, the artist has continuously made waves in the global music scene.

Adding to his success, “Bundle By Bundle” quickly soared to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. The single serves as a preview of Burna Boy’s upcoming eighth studio album, “No Sign Of Weakness”, promising a collection of powerful and evocative afrobeats tracks.

“Bundle By Bundle”: A Celebration of Afrobeats
Released digitally on December 17, “Bundle By Bundle” showcases Burna Boy’s mastery of the afrobeats genre. The song is a pulsating anthem, blending infectious rhythms with his signature vocal power, and the accompanying music video amplifies its impact.

The visuals for “Bundle By Bundle” reflect Burna Boy’s unmatched charisma, with vibrant colors and captivating performances that are sure to delight fans worldwide.

Looking Ahead to “No Sign Of Weakness”
Burna Boy’s upcoming album, “No Sign Of Weakness”, is poised to solidify his status as a global music icon. With tracks like “Bundle By Bundle”, the album promises to deliver high-energy hits that resonate on stadium stages and beyond.

Don’t miss the music video for “Bundle By Bundle”, and stay tuned for Burna Boy’s “No Sign Of Weakness”, set to make waves in the music world in 2025!

