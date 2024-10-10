back to top
Greek Edition

Bruiser Wolf Teams Up with Zack Fox for New Hit “Mountain Lion” – A Must-Hear Rap Banger!

Detroit rapper Bruiser Wolf drops "Mountain Lion" featuring Zack Fox, packed with sharp bars and a unique visualizer. Here's why you should check it out!

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Bruiser Wolf continues to dominate the 2024 rap scene with another banger titled “Mountain Lion,” this time teaming up with comedian-turned-rapper Zack Fox. After launching the year with his album My Story Got Stories and following up with “Rope Chain” in August, Bruiser Wolf is back in full force with this hard-hitting track.

Produced by CONNIE, “Mountain Lion” showcases both artists’ lyrical prowess. Zack Fox delivers a gritty, rapid-fire verse that leaves a lasting impression. “I’m in the Trackhawk playing Tramaine Hawkins / Engineered Garments we walk in this b*tch like the Parliament,” Fox spits with a flow that refuses to quit.

The song’s visualizer is equally intriguing. Featuring real-life news clips of mountain lion sightings, the footage is seamlessly integrated with the newscasters’ voices while the track’s beat pumps in the background, making the visuals just as engaging as the music.

Available now on Spotify and Apple Music, “Mountain Lion” is already gaining traction as one of the year’s most exciting rap collaborations. If you’re a fan of Bruiser Wolf’s distinct Detroit sound or Zack Fox’s clever lyricism, this track should be on your radar.

Friday, October 11, 2024

