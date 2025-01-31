Brooks & Repiet Drop Electrifying Collaboration I Don’t Wanna Know

Future house just got a major boost as Brooks and Repiet join forces for the first time on their high-energy track “I Don’t Wanna Know.“ Released via Future House Music, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, the song delivers an electrifying blend of pulsating basslines, digitized vocals, and infectious melodies—a track that refuses to leave your head.

What makes this collaboration stand out? Unlike many modern-day collabs stitched together remotely, Brooks and Repiet sat down in the studio together—no pre-planned roles, no structured workflow, just pure, unfiltered musical synergy. The result is a whimsical yet euphoric club anthem that embodies both artists’ signature sounds while hinting at the future of the genre.

Reflecting on their organic creative process, Brooks shared:

“Sometimes, making music is just about having fun… and trying to convince yourself you know what you’re doing.”

Repiet’s sound has been making waves in DJ sets, and after exchanging demos, the two producers realized their shared love for sound design and genre-blending experiments. The track fuses their technical expertise with a spontaneous, hands-on approach, leading to an energetic banger that’s both fresh and nostalgic.

With I Don’t Wanna Know, Brooks and Repiet prove that sometimes, the best music comes from letting go and just having fun in the studio. This track is set to dominate club playlists, festival stages, and dance floors worldwide.