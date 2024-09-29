Bright Eyes Cancels 2024 Tour Amid Vocal Issues for Conor Oberst

In a surprising yet concerning move, Bright Eyes has officially canceled the rest of their 2024 tour dates. This announcement follows the cancellation of a few previous performances, including the band’s anticipated appearance at Riot Fest. Fans were left wondering about the status of the upcoming shows when it was revealed that lead singer Conor Oberst had developed a vocal condition that worsens with excessive singing.

The band shared an emotional statement, expressing disappointment about the cancellations but affirming their commitment to returning to the road in 2025 after Oberst receives medical treatment and time for recovery. “We love our fans and are incredibly disappointed that we won’t be able to play these shows,” they stated. The remaining tour dates included stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, and Las Vegas, as well as an extensive run through the UK and Europe.

Oberst’s condition came to light after a shaky start to the band’s U.S. tour earlier this month, where fans expressed concerns about his health. Although some initially speculated other causes for the performance issues, the band clarified that his vocal strain requires immediate attention. While some shows received mixed reviews due to Oberst’s struggles on stage, the overall reaction from fans to the cancellation has been positive, with many applauding the decision for him to prioritize his health.

All tickets for canceled shows will be refunded at the point of purchase, and the band has promised to keep fans updated on future rescheduling.