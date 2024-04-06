Breathing: A Musical Journey into Sensuality with Kállay Saunders

Take a deep breath and let the spring wind permeate your lungs to discover the sensual world of Kállay Saunders. The singer-songwriter, who grew up in a family devoted to the arts (his parents being Hungarian model Katalin Kallay and musician producer Fernando Saunders, who has collaborated with artists such as Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull, among others), has now teamed up with Tunisian artist Ashref and producer anatu on their brand-new emotionally stirring song “Breathing.” PRE-SAVE LINK HERE through Warner Music Poland and watch the official music video HERE.

Kállay Saunders has the ability to transport his audience into a trance. With a touch of African-American and a dash of Hungarian heritage, thanks to the richness of his culture and soul, he has explored a range of musical genres from R&B, soul, Lo-Fi, and trap to flamenco, folk, deep house, and world music. He represented Hungary in the Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen in 2014, reaching 5th place with the emotional yet dynamic success of “Running.”

His biggest success to date is “OCEAN” with Ali Bagkor with over 14 million streams on Spotify. Kállay Saunders also entered the TOP20 category in R&B/HipHop with his song “DRUNK” in the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) in 2021, judged by superstar artists such as Dua Lipa, Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park), Bebe Rexha, and Coldplay. With 130,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Kállay Saunders is currently working on his diverse new album while reaching an even wider audience worldwide.

Kállay Saunders’s brand-new single is ready to be released featuring Tunisian artist Ashref. After a meeting on an open stage in Budapest, the two singers immediately clicked. Upon starting work on “Breathing,” Kállay Saunders and producer anatu knew right away that Ahsref would be the perfect addition.

“Breathing” is an emotional song that balances between pop, R&B, and Afro-pop atmospheres – with the message that one should never hide their feelings. Let’s get ready for the perfect soundtrack of summer!