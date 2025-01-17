Breakaway Music Festival 2025 Unveils Arizona Lineup Featuring The Chainsmokers and GRYFFIN

Breakaway Music Festival is making its highly anticipated Arizona debut with an electrifying lineup of global superstars. Set to take place on April 18-19, 2025, at the Sloan Park Festival Grounds in Phoenix, the two-day event will feature headlining performances by The Chainsmokers, GRYFFIN, Sofi Tukker (DJ Set), and Two Friends.

Presented by Breakaway Music Festival and CELSIUS, this festival will bring together 16 national touring acts and three local DJs for an unforgettable mix of high-energy dance hits, intimate DJ sets, and crowd-pleasing performances.

The Headliners

The festival’s lineup is topped by The Chainsmokers, known for their chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence. Joining them are:

GRYFFIN, celebrated for his melodic and uplifting soundscapes.

celebrated for his melodic and uplifting soundscapes. Sofi Tukker with a special DJ set that promises to bring high-energy, feel-good vibes.

with a special DJ set that promises to bring high-energy, feel-good vibes. Two Friends, whose anthemic tracks are sure to make for unforgettable sing-along moments.

Supporting Acts

Breakaway 2025 will also feature an impressive roster of supporting talent, including:

Audien

Moore Kismet

Peekaboo

Zerb

Coco & Breezy

…and many more!

Spotlight on Arizona Talent

Breakaway is committed to showcasing local talent, with performances by Afterparty, Casti, and Tommy Toole.

A New Festival Experience

Breakaway Music Festival isn’t just about the music. Attendees can look forward to:

A silent disco with local artists.

Unique brand activations.

Flexible ticket options, including GA, VIP, Ultra VIP, and Space Deck packages.

and For the first time, the festival will accept cryptocurrency for ticket purchases, offering a modern and convenient payment option.

Breakaway’s Expansion Across the U.S.

Breakaway Music Festival has grown into one of the fastest-growing independent music brands in the country. For 2025, the festival expands to six new markets, including Dallas, Atlanta, and Northern California, for a total of 12 festivals nationwide.

Get Your Tickets Now

Two-day tickets for Breakaway Arizona are on sale now at www.breakawayfestival.com. Single-day tickets will be released at a later date.

Don’t miss your chance to join this unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community. Breakaway Music Festival 2025 is shaping up to be the highlight of the year—grab your tickets now and get ready to experience the magic!