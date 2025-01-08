Bonnaroo 2025: Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, and Hozier to Headline

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Announces Star-Studded 2025 Lineup

Bonnaroo is set to return in 2025 with an impressive lineup that celebrates a diversity of genres and artists. Taking place from June 12–15, 2025, at the iconic Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, this year’s festival will be headlined by Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, and Hozier.

A Weekend Full of Music Across Genres

Bonnaroo 2025 promises to deliver its signature multi-genre experience, featuring a mix of pop, rock, hip-hop, country, and electronic music.

Day 1 (Thursday, June 12):

Headliners: Luke Combs , Dom Dolla

, Performances by: 2Hollis, Green Velvet, Wisp

Day 2 (Friday, June 13):

Headliners: Tyler, the Creator , John Summit , Glass Animals

, , Supporting acts: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Wallows, JPEGMAFIA, Leon Thomas

Day 3 (Saturday, June 14):

Headliners: Olivia Rodrigo , Avril Lavigne , Justice

, , Additional performances: Nelly, GloRilla, RL Grime, Beabadoobee, Tyla

Day 4 (Sunday, June 15):

Headliners: Hozier , Vampire Weekend , Queens of the Stone Age

, , Other artists: Remi Wolf, Role Model, Saint Motel

Special Features and Highlights

Bonnaroo 2025 introduces the first-ever Roo Residency, with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard performing three unique sets over three days, making it a must-see for fans.

In addition, Bonnaroo’s beloved tradition, the “Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party” SuperJam, returns this year, led by none other than Remi Wolf, promising a groovy celebration packed with surprises.

Tickets and Pricing

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2025 will go on sale starting Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. CT through the festival’s official website. Early bird pricing begins at $299 for general admission, with VIP packages also available.

Bonnaroo: A Can’t-Miss Experience in 2025

With headliners ranging from genre-defying artists like Tyler, the Creator to pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo and country superstar Luke Combs, Bonnaroo 2025 promises an unforgettable weekend for music lovers of all tastes.

Grab your tickets early and prepare to immerse yourself in the unique magic that only Bonnaroo can deliver. For the full lineup, visit the festival’s website or check out the official Instagram post below.